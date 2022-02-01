Abstract

BACKGROUND: One in two people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) will fall in a three-month period. Predicting which patients will fall remains a challenge for clinicians. Standardized functional assessments provide insight into balance deficits and fall risk but their use has been limited to supervised visits. RESEARCH QUESTION: The study aim was to characterize unsupervised 30-second chair stand test (30CST) performance using accelerometer-derived metrics and assess its ability to classify fall status in PwMS compared to supervised 30CST.



METHODS: Thirty-seven PwMS (21 fallers) performed instrumented supervised and unsupervised 30CSTs with a single wearable sensor on the thigh. In unsupervised conditions, participants performed bi-hourly 30CSTs and rated their balance confidence and fatigue over 48-hours. ROC analysis was used to classify fall status for 30CST performance.



RESULTS: Non-fallers (p = 0.02) but not fallers (p = 0.23) differed in their average unsupervised 30CST performance (repetitions) compared to their supervised performance. The unsupervised maximum number of 30CST repetitions performed optimized ROC classification AUC (0.79), accuracy (78.4%) and specificity (90.0%) for fall status with an optimal cutoff of 17 repetitions. SIGNIFICANCE: Brief durations of instrumented unsupervised monitoring as an adjunct to routine clinical assessments could improve the ability for predicting fall risk and fluctuations in functional mobility in PwMS.

Language: en