PURPOSE: To assess the effects of alcohol on the ability to drive an e-scooter, driving tests reflecting real-life situations accompanied by medical examinations focusing on balance were conducted at different blood alcohol concentrations (BACs).



METHODS: Fifty-seven subjects who consumed alcohol (28 female, 29 male) and 6 consistently sober subjects (3 female, 3 male) participated in the study. Alcohol was administered on a fixed schedule, and the individual drinking quantity was individually calculated in advance using the Widmark formula. Repeated runs through a fixed course were performed. Following each ride, a blood sample was taken for BAC determination, and medical tests were performed.



RESULTS: Even at low BACs (0.21-0.60 g/kg), subjects showed a significant decrease in driving performance, to approximately 60% of the initial level. Differences in driving performance at different BAC ranges were observed for different obstacles, especially for the narrowing track, gate passage, slalom, and driving in circles obstacles. Furthermore, worse Romberg and Unterberger test results were correlated with worse driving performance. It cannot be assumed that learning effects during the study had a relevant effect, as shown in the comparison of the driving performance of the alcohol-consuming group with that of the control group. Sex-specific differences were not found.



DISCUSSION: Significant deteriorations in driving performance at BACs below 1.10 g/kg confirmed alcohol-related risk potential when using e-scooters. At this time, these findings may lead to the assumption of "relative driving impairment" in Germany. The Romberg and Unterberger tests could be considered a complementary investigation method for the assessment of e-scooter driving impairment.



CONCLUSION: Even at rather low BACs between 0.21 and 0.40 g/kg, there was a significant deterioration in driving performance under the influence of alcohol compared to sober, which highlights the negative effects of alcohol on e-scooter driving.



