Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate transitions from long-term institutional care to the community in people with an acquired brain injury (ABI) or a physical disability (PD). Secondary objectives were to identify barriers in each group.



DESIGN: Retrospective observational study based on a person-centered plan and structured interviews to identify potential barriers. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Long-term institutional care; 2954 Medicaid participants younger than 65 interested in community living.



METHODS: Analysis with SPSS 25 of 445 people with an ABI and 2509 with a PD living in long-term care between December 2008 and November 2017. The main outcome was transition to the community. Secondary measures identified specific barriers such as consumer engagement, gender, and age.



RESULTS: Of the 2954 total cases, 1810 (61.3%) transitioned to the community; 57.5% of the ABI group (n = 256) and 61.9% of the PD group (n = 1554) transitioned. Although the PD group transitioned at a slightly higher rate, no significant association was found between the program (ABI or PD) and the likelihood of transitioning (χ(2) [df = 1] = 3.096, P =.078). Overall, in the ABI group, difficulties with the funding program, OR = 0.373 ± 0.238, and other individuals, OR = 0.396 ± 0.344, decreased the odds of transitioning more than other challenges, whereas lack of consumer engagement, OR = 0.659 ± 0.100, had the strongest influence on preventing transitions in the PD group.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Living in the community improves quality of life and decreases costs. No previous studies have focused on the major obstacles for 2 specific groups, those with an ABI and those with a PD. Identifying transition rates and specific barriers for different groups is an important step to developing systems that will overcome these obstacles. In addition, the equivalent transition rates between these groups highlights the benefit of increased funding and range of services for those with complex needs and support requirements.

