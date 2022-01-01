Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking (HT) is a global problem that may affect children's health. In the United States, victims and children are at risk in most communities. History of abuse is a risk factor for HT. This study explored associations between pediatric patients with positive universal abuse screens and indicators from the commercial sexual exploitation of children/child sex trafficking (CSEC/CST) screening tool.



METHOD: A retrospective chart review was conducted on random patients, aged 11-17 years, with positive universal abuse screens at emergency/urgent care departments in a large Midwest pediatric medical center in 2018. Documentation identifying at least two CSEC/CST screening tool indicators was abstracted from these records. Data analysis included descriptive statistics, univariate analyses, and correlations.



RESULTS: Two or more indicators from the CSEC/CST screening tool were identified in 43% (n = 121). Age and history of running away were significant predictors for a patient having two or more CSEC/CST positive indicators.



DISCUSSION: Targeted screening and interventions are needed to identify and help these vulnerable youth.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en