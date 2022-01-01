|
Ellis AS, Brown AM, Martini AI, Page E, Lin L, Vaughn LM. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35219548
INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking (HT) is a global problem that may affect children's health. In the United States, victims and children are at risk in most communities. History of abuse is a risk factor for HT. This study explored associations between pediatric patients with positive universal abuse screens and indicators from the commercial sexual exploitation of children/child sex trafficking (CSEC/CST) screening tool.
Human trafficking; child sex trafficking; commercial sexual exploitation of children