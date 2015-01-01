|
Wang P, Li Y, Zhang Y. Nat. Hazards 2021; 109(3): 2575-2599.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The increasing flood disasters have led to serious losses and damage around the world, especially in the developing countries. Nanjing, China, has suffered from the frequent urban flood in recent years, which has hindered its sustainable development. This study assessed urban flood resilience in Nanjing based on the resilience dimensions of social, economic, natural, physical, human, political and institutional resilience.
Language: en