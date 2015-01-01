SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang P, Li Y, Zhang Y. Nat. Hazards 2021; 109(3): 2575-2599.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11069-021-04933-0

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The increasing flood disasters have led to serious losses and damage around the world, especially in the developing countries. Nanjing, China, has suffered from the frequent urban flood in recent years, which has hindered its sustainable development. This study assessed urban flood resilience in Nanjing based on the resilience dimensions of social, economic, natural, physical, human, political and institutional resilience.

RESULTS revealed that urban flood resilience and subdomain resilience showed the increasing trend from 1990 to 2017. Natural, social, natural, physical and political resilience influenced urban flood resilience a lot before 2006, while economic institutional, human and physical resilience made significant contributions after 2006. Economic, political and physical resilience showed the significant direct effect on urban flood resilience and political resilience had the mediating effect in economic and physical resilience.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print