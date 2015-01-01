Abstract

The increasing flood disasters have led to serious losses and damage around the world, especially in the developing countries. Nanjing, China, has suffered from the frequent urban flood in recent years, which has hindered its sustainable development. This study assessed urban flood resilience in Nanjing based on the resilience dimensions of social, economic, natural, physical, human, political and institutional resilience.



RESULTS revealed that urban flood resilience and subdomain resilience showed the increasing trend from 1990 to 2017. Natural, social, natural, physical and political resilience influenced urban flood resilience a lot before 2006, while economic institutional, human and physical resilience made significant contributions after 2006. Economic, political and physical resilience showed the significant direct effect on urban flood resilience and political resilience had the mediating effect in economic and physical resilience.

