Abstract

This paper aims to identify indicators of community preparedness for disasters and apply these indicators to a critical case study context, namely the local communities in two districts of Lombok Island of Indonesia, which were stricken by earthquakes in 2018 and 2019. Community preparedness indicators are identified through a systematic literature review (SLR) and in-depth interviews with governmental and non-governmental stakeholders. These indicators are grouped into capability, coordination and networking, legal and institutional support, facilities and infrastructure, disaster management plan, and early warning system. Preparedness is then assessed using these indicators as a framework for conducting interviews and observations in the two districts.



RESULTS from the case study indicate that most villages are relatively prepared for disasters because they conduct regular meetings concerning disaster preparedness, participate in disaster simulations, and receive socialization/education from the government and humanitarian organizations, including the Indonesian Red Cross. Most villages also have disaster preparedness infrastructure in place, such as disaster risk maps, evacuation routes, and a standard operating procedure to follow in the event of a disaster. This preparedness was reflected in the involvement of communities in the early response to the 2019 earthquake. However, further enhancement is still needed to ensure that all disaster-prone villages have the required disaster preparedness infrastructure, and the communities are actively involved in disaster preparedness activities. This research contributes to better understanding disaster preparedness at the community level in a critical case study context. The results are valuable for governmental and non-governmental agencies to optimize the pre- and post-disaster planning.

Language: en