Kusumastuti RD, Nurmala N, Arviansyah A, Wibowo SS. Nat. Hazards 2022; 110(1): 787-821.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This paper aims to identify indicators of community preparedness for disasters and apply these indicators to a critical case study context, namely the local communities in two districts of Lombok Island of Indonesia, which were stricken by earthquakes in 2018 and 2019. Community preparedness indicators are identified through a systematic literature review (SLR) and in-depth interviews with governmental and non-governmental stakeholders. These indicators are grouped into capability, coordination and networking, legal and institutional support, facilities and infrastructure, disaster management plan, and early warning system. Preparedness is then assessed using these indicators as a framework for conducting interviews and observations in the two districts.
Language: en