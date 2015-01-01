Abstract

Keelung Port is one of the international commercial ports in Northern Taiwan. In 1867, a tsunami hit the Port, causing hundreds of casualties. In order to minimize the impact of tsunamis, ports should strengthen the disaster-resistant factors against tsunamis. Based on the literature review, this study includes a general inspection of the disaster resistance against tsunamis under the worst scenario at the Keelung Port, through survey and in-depth interviews. In a semi-structured interview, concrete operational strategies will be proposed by the interviewees, the management supervisors, who have experience of addressing tsunami disasters. The research results list 21 disaster-resistant factors against tsunamis and corresponding operational strategies, and similar factors are categorized into four aspects, including reinforcing critical infrastructure, strengthening early warnings for evacuation and information communication, enhancing disaster relief and rescue performance, and promoting business continuity plans (BCPs). These aspects contribute to the establishment of "golden triangle" as the core of promoting BCP to solve the potential problems of tsunami impact at Keelung Port. In addition, the operational strategies for each disaster-resistant factor can serve as reference for Port of Keelung Taiwan International Ports Corporation for future disaster prevention and rescue policies.

