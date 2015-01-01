Abstract

Community preparedness in facing natural hazards such as earthquakes is extremely important. Although there are numerous studies on community preparedness for earthquakes, the effort to systematically review this particular research topic has been challenging since it fails to incorporate the review procedures, presenting a considerable challenge for scholars to replicate or interpret. Therefore, this study aims to conduct a systematic literature review concerning community preparedness for earthquakes. The review processes included five key methodological steps, namely guided by review protocol, formulation of research questions, systematic searching strategies based on identification, screening, and eligibility on several established databases such as Scopus, Web of Science, Science Direct, Emerald, Taylor Francis, Springer Link, and Sage Journals, followed by quality appraisal, and data extraction and analysis. Seven main themes were also discovered based on the thematic analysis: (1) infrastructure-related; (2) information seeking and sharing, and experience sharing; (3) related programmes, training and campaign; (4) strong social relationships; (5) survival kits and supplies; (6) involvement, planning, training in evacuation or emergency drills; and (7) life-saving techniques and life protection. These seven themes were divided into 18 sub-themes.

