Abstract

Driving after natural disasters entails a substantial amount of stress; therefore, the number of motor vehicle crashes may increase. However, few studies have examined this issue. This study investigated motor vehicle crashes after the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake in Japan. Monthly data about crashes resulting in property damage from 49 municipalities in Kumamoto from 2015 to 2018 were used. An interrupted time series analysis using Poisson or negative binomial regression models was conducted for 49 municipalities; the models were estimated for four classified areas to obtain the robust results. We found that property damage crashes increased significantly in the heavily affected area (Relative Risk (RR) = 1.48, 95% Confidence interval (CI): 1.29, 1.71) and the affected area (RR = 1.25, 95% CI: 1.15, 1.36) after the earthquake. A mountainous area showed a reduction in property damage crashes despite its heavy damage (RR = 0.74, 95% CI: 0.67, 0.82), which can be attributed to the closure of its main gate routes. The unaffected area showed no difference before and after the earthquake. Geographical presentation of the result demonstrates a clear positive association of earthquake damage and increased crashes. The findings of this study highlight the importance of motor-vehicle-crash alerts after an earthquake.

Language: en