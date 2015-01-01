Abstract

Hazard mitigation plans (HMP) inform residents and policymakers of the risks a community is vulnerable to, as well as prioritize measures implemented to minimize hazard damage. HMP development emphasizes the importance of creating plans with a strong fact base and analysis of risk exposure, while also facilitating participatory planning with residents. This paper discusses the intersection of citizen perception of extreme heat risk, policy implementation concerning extreme heat risk and actual extreme heat risk exposure in four coastal counties in Texas, Brazoria, Cameron, Galveston and Nueces Counties. Through surveying county residents and analyzing the counties' HMPs, it was observed that residents perceive extreme heat risk as very high but HMPs have very little information on extreme heat mitigation. By examining three major components of hazard mitigation planning (actual/projected risk exposure, policy implementation and citizen perception), planners can better understand possible disconnects and fallacies that decrease the efficacy of mitigation plans. As HMPs are updated, officials should ensure that resident perceptions, which may change over time and as the result of specific events, are reflected.

Language: en