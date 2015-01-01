Abstract

When a disaster occurs, people with disabilities are at a higher risk to adverse health outcomes due to inadequate access to resources, high levels of exposure to hazards, and an overall lack of integration with emergency responders. The purpose of this qualitative study was to explore and describe perspectives of people with disabilities (PWD) in the context of emergency and disaster preparedness in Mexico. The Bronfenbrenner's bioecological systems theory and the social model of disability were utilized to frame this study. Utilization of standpoint epistemology and community-based input from the focus population allowed for greater understanding of their needs and revealed the potential steps toward promotion of disaster and emergency preparedness among these vulnerable communities. Six surveys were completed by rehabilitation professionals all over Mexico, and eleven semi-structured interviews were completed with PWD in two different research settings in Mexico. The findings provide a precise and nuanced understanding of holistic inclusion in disaster and emergency situations. This study uncovers many unmet needs in the community and input on how to address these issues through grassroot coalition building and inclusion. This study reflects the same urgency as seen in the 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report; however, in this study, this assertion is conveyed through the perspective of those who have lived through disastrous events in Mexico in recent years. Conclusively, promotion of emergency and disaster preparedness among people with disabilities will only be achieved through an intersectional and inclusive, equity-based approach to human rights.

