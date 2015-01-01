SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ong CEC, Yong H, Qiu H, Velu K, Choa PH. Ann. Acad. Med. Singapore 2022; 51(2): 109-112.

(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Medicine, Singapore)

unavailable

35224607

Geriatric falls presenting to the emergency department (ED) are rising due to our rapidly ageing population. As part of a group of geriatric-focused emergency medicine practitioners, we describe a multidisciplinary falls prevention tool using the acronym.


Language: en
