|
Citation
|
Melendez-Torres GJ, Warren E, Ukoumunne OC, Viner R, Bonell C. BMC Med. Res. Methodol. 2022; 22(1): e57.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35220938
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The healthy context paradox, originally described with respect to school-level bullying interventions, refers to the generation of differences in mental wellbeing amongst those who continue to experience bullying even after interventions successfully reduce victimisation. Using data from the INCLUSIVE trial of restorative practice in schools, we relate this paradox to the need to theorise potential harms when developing interventions; formulate the healthy context paradox in a more general form defined by mediational relationships and cluster-level interventions; and propose two statistical models for testing the healthy context paradox informed by multilevel mediation methods, with relevance to structural and individual explanations for this paradox.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; Cluster-randomised trials; Contextual effects; Intervention harms; Mental wellbeing