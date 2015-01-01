Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Headache, both before and after injury, has been associated with worse outcome following mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI). This study examined whether three MTBI patient groups - no headache (reported no pre-/post-injury headache), pre-injury headache (reported pre-injury headache, nearly all of whom also reported post-injury headache), and post-traumatic headache only (denied pre-injury headache and reported post-injury headache) - differed in acute-to-subacute outcomes. RESEARCH DESIGN: Cross-sectional observational study.



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: Patients within 21 days of a MTBI (n = 291) completed neuropsychological tests and questionnaires evaluating depression, anxiety, and post-concussion symptoms. MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Neuropsychological test performances did not differ between headache groups. Participants with pre-injury headache and participants with post-traumatic headache only reported greater change in self-reported physical and cognitive symptoms than participants with no headache. Participants with pre-injury headache reported worse post-injury anxiety symptoms than participants with post-traumatic headache only.



CONCLUSIONS: The pre-injury headache and post-traumatic headache only groups did not meaningfully differ in outcome within 21 days of MTBI, but they had worse physical and cognitive symptoms than participants with no headache. Future research should assess whether differences in outcome emerge further from injury and whether specific headache subtypes are differentially associated with outcome.

Language: en