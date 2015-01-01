|
Karr JE, Williams MW, Iverson GL, Huang SJ, Yang CC. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35226574
PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Headache, both before and after injury, has been associated with worse outcome following mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI). This study examined whether three MTBI patient groups - no headache (reported no pre-/post-injury headache), pre-injury headache (reported pre-injury headache, nearly all of whom also reported post-injury headache), and post-traumatic headache only (denied pre-injury headache and reported post-injury headache) - differed in acute-to-subacute outcomes. RESEARCH DESIGN: Cross-sectional observational study.
Language: en
depression; anxiety; Brain concussion; neuropsychological tests; post-concussion syndrome; post-traumatic headache