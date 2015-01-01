|
Citation
Lynn A, Humphreys KL, Price GR. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35221137
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity is associated with poorer health and lower academic achievement later in life. Poor math skills in particular place individuals at higher risk for physical and mental illness, unemployment, and incarceration, suggesting math achievement may be one explanatory mechanism linking adversity to later functioning. While it is well documented that children's adversity is associated with lower academic achievement, it is also plausible that adversity mothers experience across their lifetime may affect the child's academic achievement.
Language: en
Keywords
Stress; Adversity; Academic achievement; Intergenerational transmission; Math skills