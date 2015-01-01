SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Friedman S, Fussell E, Nakatsuka M, Yucel R. Cityscape 2021; 23(3): 205-239.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35222771

PMCID

PMC8868507

Abstract

The number of highly destructive disasters is increasing in regions of the United States where the Hispanic population is growing fastest. Up-to-date studies of disaster preparedness are needed that include housing measures and other factors that may account for differences in disaster preparedness between Hispanics and other racial and ethnic groups. This study fills this gap in the literature by using data from the 2017 American Housing Survey, which includes a topical module on disaster planning along with the core measures of housing and neighborhood characteristics, including housing tenure. The results reveal that Hispanics are generally less prepared than non-Hispanic Whites regarding resource- and action-based measures, with a few exceptions. Hispanics, Blacks, and Asians are significantly more likely than Whites to have at least 3 gallons of water per person, and Hispanics and Blacks are significantly more likely than Whites and Asians to have flood insurance. The findings show that housing and residential characteristics are consistently significant in predicting preparedness-controlling for other relevant variables-although they do not attenuate the disadvantages that Hispanics and Blacks face in their disaster preparedness relative to Whites. Future research would benefit from further exploration of the linkage between racial and ethnic inequalities in housing and neighborhood characteristics and household disaster preparedness.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print