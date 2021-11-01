SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

David J, Eldred J, Raper D. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2022; 6(1): 93-95.

(Copyright © 2022, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)

10.5811/cpcem.2021.11.54464

35226862

CASE PRESENTATION: A four-year-old female patient presented to the emergency department with an epinephrine auto-injector that had unintentionally discharged into her mandible. There was difficulty removing the auto-injector at bedside. Images we acquired noted needle curvature not present in an off-the-shelf model. She was sedated, and the auto-injector was removed by retracing the angle of discharge, with care taken not to inject epinephrine into the patient.

DISCUSSION: Epinephrine auto-injector accidental discharges are an unusual injury pattern, but the incidence of such events is increasing in the United States. The emergency clinician should be cognizant of complicating factors with discharges, such as bent needles. Here we discuss a case of discharge into the maxillofacial region (lower jaw), with approaches to treatment.


