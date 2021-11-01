|
Citation
David J, Eldred J, Raper D. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2022; 6(1): 93-95.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)
DOI
PMID
35226862
Abstract
CASE PRESENTATION: A four-year-old female patient presented to the emergency department with an epinephrine auto-injector that had unintentionally discharged into her mandible. There was difficulty removing the auto-injector at bedside. Images we acquired noted needle curvature not present in an off-the-shelf model. She was sedated, and the auto-injector was removed by retracing the angle of discharge, with care taken not to inject epinephrine into the patient.
