Abstract

Magnets are among the most dangerous foreign objects that a child can ingest. If more than one magnet is ingested, the attraction between loops of the bowel can bring adjacent loops closer together, leading to perforation, obstruction, or fistulization. Pediatric magnet ingestion patients often require endoscopic or surgical intervention to retrieve the objects and repair the damage created by the magnets. Due to the risks of surgical intervention, management is done with strict adherence to the rare earth magnet ingestion algorithm. We highlighted a pediatric case of multiple magnet ingestion, and the steps that were taken to manage the patient. Our case highlights the potential for complications and the importance of adherence to the management algorithm in these patients. Epidemiology, mechanisms, algorithms, and outcomes for pediatric magnet ingestion patients were discussed.

