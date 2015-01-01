SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stephenson SG, Knight CT, Rana HN, Standley T, Figarola S. Cureus 2022; 14(1): e21490.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.21490

PMID

35223268

PMCID

PMC8859820

Abstract

Magnets are among the most dangerous foreign objects that a child can ingest. If more than one magnet is ingested, the attraction between loops of the bowel can bring adjacent loops closer together, leading to perforation, obstruction, or fistulization. Pediatric magnet ingestion patients often require endoscopic or surgical intervention to retrieve the objects and repair the damage created by the magnets. Due to the risks of surgical intervention, management is done with strict adherence to the rare earth magnet ingestion algorithm. We highlighted a pediatric case of multiple magnet ingestion, and the steps that were taken to manage the patient. Our case highlights the potential for complications and the importance of adherence to the management algorithm in these patients. Epidemiology, mechanisms, algorithms, and outcomes for pediatric magnet ingestion patients were discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

pediatrics; abdominal radiograph; foreign body algorithm; foreign body radiology; gi radiology; magnets ingestion; multiple magnet ingestion; pediatric foreign body; pediatric surgery; swallowed foreign body

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print