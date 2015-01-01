SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wasey W, Wasey N, Manahil N, Saleh S, Mohammed A. Cureus 2022; 14(1): e21513.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.21513

PMID

35223289

PMCID

PMC8862691

Abstract

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a breathing disorder secondary to collapsing upper airways while sleeping. The collapse leads to a significant decrease or a complete cessation of airflow despite an ongoing effort to breathe. OSA leads to poor sleep quantity and quality, which, in turn, causes temporary cognitive impairments. Systematic manifestations of OSA can be seen as hypertension, arrhythmias, heart failure, obesity, and worsening of existing pulmonary or cardiac conditions. Severe untreated OSA also leads to significant sleep deprivation, which may eventually lead to sleep attacks. We present a case of a sleep attack leading to a motor vehicle accident that was presumptively diagnosed as syncope. During hospitalization, workup revealed that the patient had very severe OSA. He was treated with a continuous positive airway pressure device, which improved his daytime sleepiness with no new episodes of sleep attacks.


Language: en

Keywords

microsleep; motor vehicle accident; obstructive sleep apnea (osa); sleep attack; syncope

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print