Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the consequences of the Natech scenario of H2S toxic gas release from an oil refinery near Tehran and its effects on surrounding residential areas following an earthquake; the term "Natech events" is used to describe technological accidents triggered by natural hazards.



METHODS: This research was an applied study. The Natech risk map and the end-point distance of gas release were determined using the Rapid-n software and the Worst-Case Scenario of RMP, respectively. The data of national census statistics, the municipality, and earthquake risk were analyzed.



RESULTS: Regarding the high seismic vulnerability of the structures affected by the Natech risk, all residents of this area were simultaneously affected by earthquake and the gas inhalation damages. In comparison to earthquake, response capacities were poor for Natech events, due to insufficient resources, limited accessibility, lack of planning, and also safe evacuation places in exposed regions. These can lead to an increasing number of casualties and the severity of injuries.Unlike earthquake, few studies have been conducted on Natech risk assessment and related consequences in Iran. Our study not only covered this gap but also revealed some dimensions of consequences of human, structural, and weak response capacities.



CONCLUSIONS: It is recommended to have plans for implementing short-term (identifying vulnerable industries and areas, public awareness) and long-term (land use planning) measures to reduce Natech risk and resilience improvement.

Language: en