White-Lewis S, Berens C, Lighter JS. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35225206
OBJECTIVE: Current standard practice for disaster response training is insufficient to prepare future responders. Interdisciplinary immersive education is necessary for disaster responders to react quickly to the devastating destruction, dangerous situations, and ethical dilemmas, while caring for survivors, families, and communities with limited resources. This study tests the effects of immersive emergency preparedness education on interdisciplinary college students.
disaster response training; disaster training; immersive education