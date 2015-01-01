Abstract

HISTORY: We report the case of a young patient who presented to our emergency department with reduced general condition, anemia, and crampy abdominal pain. A previous inpatient workup including abdominal imaging and bone marrow aspiration had not yielded a diagnosis. On inquiry, the patient reported oral ingestion of an Ayurvedic remedy over the course of one month.



FINDINGS: 24-year-old circulatory stable patient in reduced general condition with gray skin coloration and a dark gingival margin. Laboratory testing revealed an increase in transaminases and normocytic anemia. A peripheral blood smear showed basophilic stippling of the erythrocytes. Significantly elevated lead levels were detected in the patient's blood and hair. Toxic lead levels were detected in the ingested preparation. DIAGNOSIS: Severe lead poisoning caused by self-medication with an Ayurvedic remedy. Analysis revealed a daily oral lead load of 136 times the maximum permissible dose. THERAPY AND COURSE: By means of chelation therapy, the blood lead levels were significantly reduced, and there was a complete regression of the complaints as well as a normalization of the laboratory findings.



CONCLUSION: Lead has toxic effects on all organ systems of the body and is stored in the bone for decades. Symptoms of poisoning are nonspecific; a thorough history and generous indication for measuring lead levels are helpful for the diagnosis.

Language: de