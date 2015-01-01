Abstract

The increasing interruptions of night sleep with normal ageing must be distinguished from sleep disorders. Somatic and psychiatric morbidity as well as medication have a huge impact on sleep. Furthermore, the relationship between sleep and morbidity is mutual. Disturbed sleep modifies the clinical appearance of diseases and morbidity affects the ability to sleep. Especially in geriatric medicine, geriatric syndromes such as falls, depression or dementia are modified by sleep disorders. Therefore, treatment for sleep disorders offers the chance to improve geriatric syndromes.When treating, it is important to identify the individual sleep disorders. Coincidences of different sleep disorders are common in the elderly. The history of a patient in connection with a sleeping diary is the basic diagnostic procedure. Sleep medicine provides further technical methods for further examination. Older people should also be examined in a sleep laboratory if the results have consequences that will be accepted by the patient. However, this should be clarified in advance.

Language: de