Citation
Ramage AE, Ray KL, Franz HM, Tate DF, Lewis JD, Robin DA. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2021; 15: e788091.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35221951
PMCID
Abstract
Neural substrates of fatigue in traumatic brain injury (TBI) are not well understood despite the considerable burden of fatigue on return to productivity. Fatigue is associated with diminishing performance under conditions of high cognitive demand, sense of effort, or need for motivation, all of which are associated with cognitive control brain network integrity. We hypothesize that the pathophysiology of TBI results in damage to diffuse cognitive control networks, disrupting coordination of moment-to-moment monitoring, prediction, and regulation of behavior. We investigate the cingulo-opercular (CO) and frontoparietal (FP) networks, which are engaged to sustain attention for task and maintain performance. A total of 61 individuals with mild TBI and 42 orthopedic control subjects participated in functional MRI during performance of a constant effort task requiring altering the amount of effort (25, 50, or 75% of maximum effort) utilized to manually squeeze a pneumostatic bulb across six 30-s trials. Network-based statistics assessed within-network organization and fluctuation with task manipulations by group.
Keywords
neuroimaging; fatigue; brain injury – traumatic brain injury; cognitive control networks; effort