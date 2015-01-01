Abstract

Ocular trauma is a major cause of uniocular blindness in India, with incidence rates ranging from 4.5% to 7.5%.[12] It has significant financial implications and severely affects the physical and psychological well-being of the patient. Occupational eye injuries remain the most common cause of ocular injuries in the Indian rural population and are caused mainly due to agriculture-related work, carpentry, chiseling, and hammering.[13] The majority of patients with a history of workplace-related ocular trauma do not use any protective eye gear, which can prevent or minimize the impact of injuries.[13] The productive age group being more at risk with subsequent loss of work-hours poses significant financial loss to the patient and family.[13] Contrarily, the most common nonoccupational injuries are recreational or sports-related or due to road traffic accidents, assault, and domestic accidents.[24] Common objects that have been implicated are wooden sticks, gully danda, broomstick, knife, scissors, stones, and glass.[5] Firecracker injuries, especially during the Deepavali festival in India, are another cause of OGIs in both adults and children.[6]



A higher incidence of OGI has been noted in all age groups of Indian males except for infants and the elderly. This male preponderance can be explained by increased outdoor activities, involvement in physical violence, and rash driving. Furthermore, in India, boys generally are granted more freedom than girls in addition to preferential approach, especially with regards to treatment, rendering it an important factor for the higher prevalence of reported cases in males.[45]



Ocular trauma has been classified into open globe injury (OGI) (rupture, perforating injury, retained intraocular foreign body, and perforating injury) and closed globe injury (contusion and lamellar laceration).[7] Prognostic factors, which are the major determinants of final visual outcome in OGI...

