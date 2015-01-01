|
Moharana B, Gupta R, Sharma B. Indian J. Ophthalmol. 2022; 70(3): 864-865.
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
35225532
Ocular trauma is a major cause of uniocular blindness in India, with incidence rates ranging from 4.5% to 7.5%.[12] It has significant financial implications and severely affects the physical and psychological well-being of the patient. Occupational eye injuries remain the most common cause of ocular injuries in the Indian rural population and are caused mainly due to agriculture-related work, carpentry, chiseling, and hammering.[13] The majority of patients with a history of workplace-related ocular trauma do not use any protective eye gear, which can prevent or minimize the impact of injuries.[13] The productive age group being more at risk with subsequent loss of work-hours poses significant financial loss to the patient and family.[13] Contrarily, the most common nonoccupational injuries are recreational or sports-related or due to road traffic accidents, assault, and domestic accidents.[24] Common objects that have been implicated are wooden sticks, gully danda, broomstick, knife, scissors, stones, and glass.[5] Firecracker injuries, especially during the Deepavali festival in India, are another cause of OGIs in both adults and children.[6]
