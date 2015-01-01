Abstract

Adolescents' willingness to disclose violence in romantic relationships has important implications for their safety and overall well-being. However, research is limited on adolescent intentions to seek help for dating violence. Using self-report data from 493 rural youth (54% male, 49.7% African American), this study examined heterogeneity of adolescent help-seeking in relation to different forms of violence and sources of potential disclosure. Latent class analyses identified four distinct groups of adolescents: (a) Multi-help-seekers (20.5%) who are likely to seek help for any form of dating violence from multiple sources, (b) Reluctant help-seekers (21.1%) who are unlikely to seek help for any form of violence from any source, (c) Informal help-seekers (28.8%) who are willing to disclose dating violence primarily to caregivers and friends, and (d) Selective help-seekers (29.5%) with varied intentions to disclose some forms of violence to select people.



RESULTS further revealed that class membership was differentially related to gender and caregiver's level of education. Additionally, findings confirmed expectations that variation in adolescent well-being and safety measures was a function of membership in help-seeking classes. The article discusses these findings in the context of targeted programs and services to promote help-seeking among rural youth.

