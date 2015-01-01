|
Sianko N, McDonell JR, Small MA. Int. J. Child Maltreat. 2022; 5(1): 105-127.
Abstract
Adolescents' willingness to disclose violence in romantic relationships has important implications for their safety and overall well-being. However, research is limited on adolescent intentions to seek help for dating violence. Using self-report data from 493 rural youth (54% male, 49.7% African American), this study examined heterogeneity of adolescent help-seeking in relation to different forms of violence and sources of potential disclosure. Latent class analyses identified four distinct groups of adolescents: (a) Multi-help-seekers (20.5%) who are likely to seek help for any form of dating violence from multiple sources, (b) Reluctant help-seekers (21.1%) who are unlikely to seek help for any form of violence from any source, (c) Informal help-seekers (28.8%) who are willing to disclose dating violence primarily to caregivers and friends, and (d) Selective help-seekers (29.5%) with varied intentions to disclose some forms of violence to select people.
Keywords
help-seeking; latent class analysis; teen dating violence