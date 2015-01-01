Abstract

A 22-year-old unrestrained female driver presented after a head-on motor vehicle collision with airbag deployment. She was found to have near-complete traumatic left globe enucleation without globe rupture or other facial trauma (Figure 1A). Operative exploration revealed complete transection of the optic nerve (arrow), medial, and inferior rectus muscles (Figure 1B). The lateral and superior rectus muscle insertions were intact. She underwent surgical completion of enucleation with placement of an orbital implant to enable eventual prosthesis rehabilitation. Exploration at the scene of the accident did not reveal any potential penetrating foreign body or windshield disruption. The mechanism of the enucleation was attributed to airbag deployment...

