Abstract

The study's purpose was to examine the prevalence and explore some factors associated with cyberbullying in high-school adolescents at ​​Santa Marta, Colombia. A cross-sectional study was designed, which participated in students between 13 and 17 years. Participants completed the item for being a victim of cyberbullying of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey for high school students designed by the Center for Disease Control of the United States. A total of 1462 students answered the questionnaire (M = 14.4 years, SD = 0.8). 19.6% (n = 287) reported lifetime cyberbullying victimisation. Cyberbullying victimisation was associated with post-traumatic stress disorder risk (OR = 2.05, 95%CI 1.51-2.79), lifetime cigarette smoking (OR = 1.91, 95%CI 1.42-2.57), female gender (OR = 1.68, 95%CI 1.25-2.26), family dysfunction (OR = 1.68, 95%CI 1.18-2.41), and poor-fair health condition (OR = 1.45, 95%CI 1.08-1.95). Being a victim of cyberbullying is frequent among Colombian high-school adolescents. It is associated with post-traumatic stress disorder risk, cigarette smoking, female gender, family dysfunction, and poor-fair general health condition. Longitudinal investigations are needed to measure better the dynamics of cyberbullying and the nature of such associations.

Language: en