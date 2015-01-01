Abstract

Maltreatment among school-aged children is associated with negative impacts on development and can contribute to the onset of psychological difficulties, including early depressive symptoms. Maltreatment can have devasting consequences, thus it is important to better understand the mechanisms contributing to children's psychological outcomes.



PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to examine children's personality functioning (ego control and ego resiliency) as mediators of the association between substantiated maltreatment and depression.



METHODS: A total of 300 school-aged children were followed over the course of 3 years in the context of a summer camp (168 maltreated children; 132 non-maltreated children). Maltreatment status was determined through cases referred by the Monroe County Department of Social Services, New York. Ego control and ego resiliency at year 2 (T2), as measured by camp counselors using the California Child Q-Set, were tested as mediators. Children's depressive symptoms were self-reported using the Childhood Depression Inventory at year 3 (T3). A parallel mediation model was tested using Mplus.



RESULTS: Maltreatment was not directly associated with depression at either time point, but significantly predicted both mediators. Ego undercontrol significantly predicted increased depressive symptoms at T3, while there was no significant prediction by ego resiliency.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings point to the longitudinal paths to early depressive symptoms in maltreated children and the mediating effect of children's ego control which could be a target for intervention.

Language: en