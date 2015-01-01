|
Venkatesan UM, Rabinowitz AR, Hillary FG. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35225201
OBJECTIVE: Personal beliefs about memory ability, which comprise memory self-efficacy (MSE), can influence memory performance in healthy older adults. Self-efficacy theory also predicts that MSE biases self-perceptions of functioning more globally, potentially impacting daily activity beyond cognitive performance. People with traumatic brain injury (PwTBI) frequently report debilitating memory problems long after acute recovery, but little is known about how MSE affects health outcomes in this population. We examined demographic and clinical correlates of MSE, as well as its relationship to memory test performance and health-related quality of life (QOL), in older adults with chronic moderate-to-severe TBI (msTBI).
Quality of life; Traumatic brain injury; Neuropsychology; Self-efficacy; Rehabilitation; Memory; Metacognition