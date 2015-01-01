Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this retrospective comparative study was to evaluate the effects of implemented social and public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic on the incidence and aetiology of maxillofacial injuries. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective chart review of all the patients who had sustained maxillofacial injuries and presented to the emergency department of Strong Memorial Hospital between March 20(th) and June 24(th), 2019 and 2020, were included in our study. The total study sample comprised of 335 patients (n = 140 in 2019 group, n = 195 in 2020 group). The primary outcome variables of the study were the number of cases and aetiology of maxillofacial injuries. Statistical analysis consisted of descriptive statistics, Chi-square, and two sample t-tests.



RESULTS: The number of patients in the 2020 group was higher (n = 195) than the number of patients in the 2019 group (n = 140). Comparatively, there was an increase in the maxillofacial injuries during the stay-at-home period by (n = 55 [39.29%]). Although not statistically significant, the aetiology of injuries differed during the stay-at-home period compared to the normal times.



CONCLUSIONS: The number of maxillofacial injuries increased during the period of implemented social and public health measures during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such knowledge can provide valuable information for the establishment of prevention programs and effective health policies and help in the decision-making process pertaining to resource allocation in a dire situation of the pandemic.



