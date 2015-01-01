Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning remains the foremost cause of poisoning worldwide. This study aimed to investigate the effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and normobaric oxygen therapy (NBOT) on thiol/disulfide homeostasis in children with CO intoxication.



METHODS: Eighty-one children aged 0 to 18 years with CO intoxication were included in this cross-sectional study. No changes were made in the routine clinical evaluation and treatment practices of the patients. Thirty-two children who received HBOT and 49 children who received NBOT were compared for serum native thiol, disulfide, and total thiol levels, as well as for the changes in disulfide/native thiol, disulfide/total thiol, and native thiol/total thiol ratios before and after treatment.



RESULTS: Antioxidant levels, such as native thiol and total thiol, were significantly decreased in patients who received HBOT and increased in those who received NBOT (P = 0.02 and P = 0.01, respectively). There was no statistically significant difference between the 2 groups concerning the change of native thiol/total thiol ratios (P = 0.07). In addition, there was no significant difference regarding changes in disulfide, disulfide/native thiol, and disulfide/total thiol levels before and after treatment (P = 0.39, P = 0.07, and P = 0.07, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Although thiol-disulfide balance is maintained in patients treated with HBOT, antioxidant levels decrease significantly compared with NBOT. Despite efficiency of HBOT in CO intoxication, oxidative stress and reperfusion injury due to hyperoxygenation should be considered in the treatment of HBOT.

Language: en