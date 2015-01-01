Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Children with unintentional poisonings (UPs) are frequently admitted to monitored beds (MBs), though most require minimal interventions. We aimed to (1) describe clinical factors and outcomes for children admitted for UPs and (2) identify clinical factors associated with MB placement.



METHODS: In this single-center retrospective cohort study, we studied patients younger than 6 years admitted from the emergency department (ED) for UPs over a 5-year period to a quaternary-care children's hospital. Primary outcome was disposition (MB vs non-MB). Secondary outcomes included length of stay, escalation of inpatient care, 7-day readmission, and death. Covariates included age, certainty of ingestion, altered mental status, and ED provider training level. Subanalysis of drug class effect on disposition was also studied. Associations of clinical factors with MB placement were tested with multivariable logistic regression.



RESULTS: Of 401 patients screened, 345 subjects met inclusion criteria. Most subjects (308 of 345 [89%]) were admitted to MBs. Children with high certainty of ingestion (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 4.2; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.52-11.58), altered mental status (aOR, 5.82; 95% CI, 2.45-13.79), and a fellow (vs faculty) ED provider (aOR, 2.34; 95% CI, 1.04-5.24) were more likely to be admitted to MBs. No escalations of care, readmissions, or deaths occurred. Exposures to cardiac drugs had increased MB placement (aOR, 6.74; 95% CI, 1.93-23.59).



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of children admitted for UPs were placed in MBs. Regardless of inpatient placement, no adverse events were observed, suggesting opportunities for optimized resource utilization. Future research may focus on direct costs, inpatient interventions, or prospective outcomes to validate these findings.

Language: en