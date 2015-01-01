Abstract

Following the exposure of child sexual abuse (CSA) within the U.S. Catholic Church, it was postulated that many of these cases went unreported because sexual grooming was involved. The present study examined the prevalence of sexual grooming behaviors of clergy through the lens of the content-validated Sexual Grooming Model (SGM). The study used archival data from a victim survey of 10,667 cases of alleged CSA within the U.S. Catholic Church.



RESULTS revealed the accused clergy frequently used tactics in the gaining access and isolation, trust development, and desensitization stages of the SGM. From the limited data available for the victim selection and post-abuse maintenance stages, the findings showed these tactics were relatively less common. Overall, clergy who were alleged to have committed CSA used tactics consistent with sexual grooming in general, although there were unique aspects of sexual grooming given their institutional role and position.

