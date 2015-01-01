|
Citation
Kim HB, Nah S, Choi SW, Kim GW, Lee YH, Moon JE, Han S. Undersea Hyperb. Med. 2021; 49(1): 569-577.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
35226979
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Following carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, altered mental status is an important predictor of poor neurological prognosis, including delayed neurological sequelae (DNS). However, it is difficult to interview CO-poisoned patients accurately about exposure intervals and loss of consciousness (LOC). Thus, we investigated whether DNS can be predicted using objective factors such as laboratory results and brain imaging in patients suffering CO poisoning with altered mental status.
Language: en
Keywords
poisoning; altered mental status; brain MRI; carbon monoxide; creatinine kinase; delayed neurological sequelae