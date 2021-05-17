Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the epidemiological characteristics and treatment outcomes of patients with hydrofluoric acid burns in hands.



METHODS: A retrospective observational study was conducted. The medical records of 229 patients with hydrofluoric acid burns in hands who were admitted to Zhejiang Quhua Hospital from January 2008 to December 2020 and met the inclusion criteria were collected. The following statistical data of patients were collected, including gender, age, type of affiliated enterprise, hydrofluoric acid mass fraction, injury site, total burn area, prehospital time, length of hospital stay, length of wound healing, whether hypocalcemia and hypomagnesemia occurred or not on admission, whether surgery intervention was performed or not, and whether scar sequelae occurred or not. Single factor and multivariate logistic regression analysis were used to screen out the risk factors impacting surgery intervention and scar sequelae of all the patients and patients whose hydrofluoric acid mass fraction was known. Single factor and multivariate linear regression analysis were used to screen out the risk factors impacting the length of wound healing of all the patients and patients whose hydrofluoric acid mass fraction was known.



RESULTS: The 229 patients included 206 males and 23 females, with the majority aged 30 to 50 years (139 patients). The type of affiliated enterprise of majority patients was non-fluorine chemical enterprise. The hydrofluoric acid mass fraction was known in only 91 patients, mainly medium. The majority injury site was in the middle and end of finger. The total burn area was below or equal to 1% total body surface area. The prehospital time was 19 (9, 29) h. The length of hospital stay was 2 (1, 7) d. The length of wound healing was 12 (8, 18) d. The proportions of hypocalcemia and hypomagnesemia were 0.9% (2/229) and 1.3% (3/229) on admission, respectively. Thirty-six patients had surgeries and 83 patients had scar sequelae. In 229 patients, single factor logistic regression analysis showed that both type of affiliated enterprise and prehospital time were the factors impacting surgery intervention (with odds ratio values of 7.86 and 51.35, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 1.83-33.76 and 11.89-221.78, respectively, P<0.01) and scar sequelae of patients (with odds ratio values of 3.62 and 27.40, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 1.76-7.43 and 13.25-56.68, respectively, P<0.01); multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that prehospital time was the independent risks factor impacting surgery intervention and scar sequelae of patients (with odds ratio values of 43.00 and 24.55, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 9.89-187.03 and 11.78-51.16, respectively, P<0.01); single factor linear regression analysis showed that both type of affiliated enterprise and prehospital time were the factors impacting the length of wound healing of patients (with β values of 6.16 and 12.83, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 3.38-8.93 and 10.72-14.93, respectively, P<0.01); multivariate linear regression analysis showed that both type of affiliated enterprise and prehospital time were the independent risk factors impacting the length of wound healing of patients (with β values of 2.81 and 12.16, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 0.50-5.13 and 10.00-14.31, respectively, P<0.05 or P<0.01). In 91 patients whose hydrofluoric acid mass fraction was known, single factor logistic regression analysis showed that type of affiliated enterprise, hydrofluoric acid mass fraction (low and high), and prehospital time were all the factors impacting surgery intervention of patients (with odds ratio values of 9.10, 11.25, 10.69, and 0.04, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 1.15-72.25, 1.39-90.93, 1.32-86.59, and 0.01-0.19, respectively, P<0.05 or P<0.01), type of affiliated enterprise, hydrofluoric acid mass fraction, and prehospital time were all the factors impacting scar sequelae of patients (with odds ratio values of 0.32, 0.21, and 36.80, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 0.11-0.92, 0.06-0.73, and 11.03-122.79, respectively, P<0.05 or P<0.01); multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that both hydrofluoric acid mass fraction and prehospital time were the independent risk factors impacting surgery intervention of patients (with odds ratio values of 11.51 and 0.04, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 1.22-108.26 and 0.01-0.25, respectively, P<0.05 or P<0.01), prehospital time was the independent risk factor impacting scar sequelae of patients (odds ratio=37.71, with 95% confidence interval of 9.97-142.69, P<0.01); single factor linear regression analysis showed that type of affiliated enterprise, hydrofluoric acid mass fraction (low and high), and prehospital time were all the factors impacting the length of wound healing of patients (with β values of 7.12, -5.63, -9.74, and 13.50, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of 2.43-11.81, -10.59--0.68, -14.78--4.70, and 10.14-16.86, respectively, P<0.05 or P<0.01); multivariate linear regression analysis showed that both hydrofluoric acid mass fraction and prehospital time were the independent risk factors impacting the length of wound healing of patients (with β values of -5.84 and 0.09, respectively, 95% confidence intervals of -10.59--1.08 and 0.05-0.12, respectively, P<0.05 or P<0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of patients with hydrofluoric acid burns in hands are young and middle-aged males. Type of affiliated enterprise, hydrofluoric acid mass fraction and prehospital time are the risk factors that affect the treatment outcomes of patients with hydrofluoric acid burns in hands.

