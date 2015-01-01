Abstract

Heavy episodic drinking (or binge drinking) is a significant public health concern. Self-medication using alcohol is often thought to explain the co-occurrence of heavy episodic drinking with depression and anxiety. Yet, there is little longitudinal work examining both depressive and anxiety symptoms and how they are independently related to heavy episodic drinking in adult community samples. To this end, we invited adult community members (N = 102) to come to the lab to complete validated measures of depressive symptoms (composite of CES-D-SF, SCL-90-D, and DASS-21-D), anxiety symptoms (DASS-21-A), and heavy episodic drinking (composite of frequency, severity, and perceptions) at baseline, and again three and six months later. Using a three-wave cross-lagged panel model, we tested reciprocal relations between heavy episodic drinking and each internalizing symptom. We found strong temporal stability in our study variables. Depressive symptoms were associated with increases in heavy episodic drinking, and anxiety symptoms were associated with decreases in heavy episodic drinking. In contrast, heavy episodic drinking did not predict either internalizing symptom over time.



RESULTS are consistent with the notion that individuals with greater depressive symptoms use alcohol to self-medicate, and that anxiety symptoms (particularly autonomic arousal) may be potentially protective against future heavy episodic drinking.

Language: en