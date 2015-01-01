|
Almeida-Antunes N, Antón-Toro L, Crego A, Rodrigues R, Sampaio A, López-Caneda E. Addict. Biol. 2022; 27(2): e13152.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35229944
Alcohol attentional bias has been pointed as a major marker of alcohol misuse. Recent evidence has revealed that brain functional connectivity (FC) may be a valuable index of the brain networks' integrity in young binge drinkers (BDs). However, there is no study to date examining the FC networks linked to the processing of alcohol-related images in this population. The present study aimed to explore the FC signatures underlying alcohol attention bias in young BDs. Thus, electroencephalographic (EEG) activity was recorded in 54 college students (55.5% females; 27 non/low-drinkers and 27 BDs) while performing a visual alcohol cue-reactivity task. We evaluated whole-brain FC profiles during the processing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cues, as well as their potential relationship with craving and severity of alcohol use.
Language: en
*alcohol cue reactivity; *alcoholic images; *attentional bias; *binge drinking; *electroencephalography; *functional connectivity