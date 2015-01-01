|
Sulaiman A, Liang D, Gianoutsos M, Moradi P. ANZ J. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35229428
BACKGROUND: Dog bite injuries are largely preventable yet present the most common animal related cause of hospitalisation. This study examines the demographics and clinical cost of patients with dog bite related injuries who presented to Sydney Children's Hospital (SCH) from 2010 to 2020. The results from our study will be used to raise awareness regarding the impact of dog bite injuries in our community.
epidemiology; paediatric; dog bite