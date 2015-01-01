Abstract

Suicide and homicide have aroused global public concern. However, effective actions were scant in Asian regions. Suicidal ideation and homicidal ideation could potentially predict suicide and homicide, respectively (Linker et al., 2012, Carbone et al., 2020). Homicide followed by suicide is more likely to differ from either suicide alone or homicide alone (McPhedran et al., 2018), and therefore, we treat combined suicidal and homicidal ideation as a separate category in this study. With the rapid increase of bullying prevalence, limited epidemiologic studies have noted the important role of bullying in suicidal and homicidal ideation among young people in some Asian countries, including Myanmar (Carroll et al., 2021) and China (Yang et al., 2020, Su et al., 2019). Understanding sensitive periods for associations between school bullying and suicidal and homicidal ideation would contribute to inform interventions. Additionally, investigating developmental trajectory of school bullying and their associations with suicidal and homicidal ideation may help to identify individuals at-risk, which makes interventions more cost-effective. Therefore, this study aims to 1) identify the sensitive periods for the associations of precollege school bullying with suicidal and/or homicidal ideation; and 2) clarify the developmental trajectories of precollege school bullying and their associations with suicidal and/or homicidal ideation among Chinese undergraduates...

