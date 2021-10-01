|
Citation
|
Horwitz AG, Hong V, Eisenberg D, Zheng K, Albucher R, Coryell W, Pistorello J, Favorite T, King CA. Behav. Ther. 2022; 53(2): 365-375.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35227410
|
Abstract
|
Depression and suicidal ideation have substantially increased among college students, yet many students with clinically significant symptoms do not perceive their distress as warranting mental health services. Personalized feedback (PF) interventions deliver objective data, often electronically, comparing an individual's reported symptoms or behaviors to a group norm. Several studies have shown promise for PF interventions in the context of mood and depression, yet little is known regarding how, and for whom, mood-focused PF interventions might be best deployed. The primary aim of this study was to examine the sociodemographic, clinical, and treatment-seeking factors associated with reviewing PF reports on emotional distress among college students (N = 1,673) screening positive for elevated suicide risk and not receiving mental health treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; depression; college students; intervention; personalized feedback