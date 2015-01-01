SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mullan H. Int. J. STD AIDS 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/09564624211059685

PMID

35230925

Abstract

Sexual Health Hertfordshire provides integrated services for young people (YP) aged under 18 years at three sites. From January 2019 to June 2020, we saw 3483 YP, 60 of whom attended as a result of a sexual assault. Half were under 16 years, 87% female and 81% of white ethnic origin. Of this group, for 50%, this was their first sexual experience, increasing to 70% in the under-16s. Forty-three (72%) of the victims knew 46 of their assailants, and 75% of the assaults took place in a familiar place. Eighty-five percent of victims had identifiable vulnerability factors. The rate of sexually transmitted infection (STI) was 7%. Themes identified included facilitation of the assault by others, blurring of boundaries between consent and coercion, school refusal and reports of a rape culture at some schools.


Language: en

Keywords

Sexual assault; consent; Hertfordshire; under 18 years; vulnerability factors; young people

