Hunsche MC, Cervin M, Storch EA, Kendall PC, Wood JJ, Kerns CM. J Psychopathol Clin Sci 2022; 131(2): 198-208.
35230861
Co-occurring anxiety in children on the autism spectrum is associated with greater social challenges, including poorer social skills and relationships, which may influence the severity and presentation of anxiety symptoms, particularly social anxiety. The current study used Bayesian network analytics (Williams & Mulder, 2020) and a multimethod approach to examine (a) how different facets of social functioning relate to one another and to anxiety severity and comorbidity, (b) which facet(s) are most influential and thus may represent optimal targets for intervention, and (c) how social functioning relates to the presentation of social fears in a large treatment-seeking sample of autistic children with anxiety disorders (n = 191, 7-13 years).
