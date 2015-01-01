Abstract

PURPOSE: We evaluated the usefulness of skull fracture analysis using three-dimensional computed tomography skull fracture scores (3DCT-SFs) in cases of fatal falls.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: From April 2016 to September 2020, 46 cases of fatal falls from great heights (33 males, 13 females; mean age: 52.7 (range: 18-89) years) were examined using routine postmortem CT. The 3DCT-SFs were determined as the sum of the fracture line lengths measured on a volume rendering image. Skull fracture severity was classified into four stages according to the 3DCT-SFs. These stages were compared by macroscopic evaluation of skull fracture severity (injury level 0: no fracture; injury level I: fracture without deviation; injury level II: fracture with deviation; injury level III: comminuted open skull fracture). The relationship between 3DCT-SFs values, the fall distance, and the hardness of the landing surface was also examined.



RESULTS: Skull fractures occurred in 26 cases (56.5%). The mean 3DCT-SFs of the cases that were classified as stages I, Ⅱ, and III were 86.6 (5.0-187.0), 832.0 (235.1-1865.8), and 3582.5 (2171.6-4787.6), respectively. Upon macroscopic evaluation of fracture severity, there were 8, 10, and 8 cases of injury levels I, II, and III, respectively. The 3DCT-SFs-based stages correlated significantly with the macroscopic skull fracture severity levels (R(2) = 0.936). Solid-surface fall points resulted in significantly higher 3DCT-SFs than soft surfaces. Comminuted open fracture of the skull (stage III) occurred with fall distances ≥ 24 m.



CONCLUSION: The 3DCT-SFs correlate well with macroscopic findings and are useful as an objective skull fracture index.

