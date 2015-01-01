Abstract

Introduction To describe the characteristics of open globe injury and the relationship between the complications and visual outcomes in children with this type of injury.



METHODS This was a retrospective chart review of 1664 children, under the age of 16 years, who were hospitalized for open globe injury between January 1, 2007, and December 31, 2015. Each patient's age, sex, cause and agent of injury, complications, visual acuity, and classification of ocular trauma were collected for review and analysis.



RESULTS The mean age was 5.6 ± 3.4 years. Right eyes were particularly vulnerable to injury (right eye:left eye ratio = 1.2:1). Traumatic cataract was the most common complication. The average initial and final best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) were logMAR 2.04 ± 0.78 and logMAR 1.74 ± 0.88, respectively. Logistic regression analysis showed that hyphema (OR = 1.850), iris prolapse (OR = 1.702), vitreous hemorrhage (OR = 9.703), retinal detachment (OR = 11.938), endophthalmia (OR = 5.377), intraocular foreign body (OR = 3.346), and initial visual acuity < 0.05 (OR = 9.017) were risk factors for visual acuity < 0.05 at hospital discharge.



CONCLUSION Open globe injury was most frequent in preschool children and boys. Right eyes were more vulnerable than left eyes. Poor visual outcomes were associated with hyphema, iris prolapse, vitreous hemorrhage, retinal detachment, endophthalmia, intraocular foreign body, and an initial visual acuity < 0.05.

Language: en