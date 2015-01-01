|
Citation
Uomoto JM, Skopp N, Jenkins-Guarnieri M, Reini J, Thomas D, Adams RJ, Tsui M, Miller SR, Scott BR, Pasquina PF. Telemed. J. E-Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
35231193
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Autonomic dysfunction has been implicated as a consequence of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Heart rate variability (HRV) may be a viable measure of autonomic dysfunction that could enhance rehabilitative interventions for individuals with TBI. This pilot study sought to assess the feasibility and validity of using the Zeriscope™ platform system in a real-world clinical setting to measure HRV in active-duty service members with TBI who were participating in an intensive outpatient program.
Language: en
Keywords
traumatic brain injury; heart rate variability; telemedicine; military service members; wearable sensor