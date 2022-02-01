SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Damara FA, Muchamad GR, Anton, Ramdhani AN, Channel IC, Faried DA. World Neurosurg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.wneu.2022.02.081

35227924

BACKGROUND: Although the incidence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has decreased since the emergence of the pandemic and SARS-CoV-2 is still evolving, number of TBI cases still soar in multiple countries. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to evaluate the epidemiological characteristics of TBI patients before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

METHOD: We conducted a systematic literature search of original articles, short reports, and research letters from databases on studies that contain data about the severity, mortality, presence of neurological deficits, radiological diagnosis, cause of injury, and type of management of TBI cases during a specified period within pandemic compared to pre-pandemic.

RESULTS: A total of 18490 subjects from 13 studies were included in this present study. Meta-analysis showed a higher TBI mortality rate during the COVID-19 pandemic in low-middle income countries (OR 1.65 (95% CI 1.12 - 2.41), p < 0.05, I(2) = 40.8%, p = 0.18). The proportion of subdural hemorrhage was decreased, and subarachnoid hemorrhage was increased in low-middle and high-income countries, respectively. The proportion of assaults as the cause of TBI increased during the pandemic (OR 1.40 (95%CI 1.06 - 1.86), p = 0.02, I(2) = 20.8%, p = 0.28). We did not find any significant difference in the surgical intervention of TBI during the pandemic period.

CONCLUSION: Our study indicated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the TBI mortality rate had increased in low-middle income countries. The rate of assault as the cause of trauma was also increased during the pandemic.


Epidemiology; COVID-19; Traumatic brain injury; Neurological trauma

