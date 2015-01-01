Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is no information about surfing after hip resurfacing arthroplasty (HRA). We did a retrospective study aiming to evaluate the safety and feasibility to resume surfing-an extreme sport with high-impact physical activity-after HRA.



DESIGN: Retrospective case series. SETTING: Specialist Orthopaedic Group, Mater Hospital Sydney, NSW, Australia. PATIENTS: We evaluated 45 patients who practiced surfing before the onset of pain and hip surgery. Complete clinical and radiographical follow-up and a completed questionnaire were available for 37 (82%) patients. INTERVENTIONS: Hip resurfacing arthroplasty. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Postel-Merle d'Aubigne score, the Oxford hip score, the Harris hip score, and the University of California at Los Angeles activity score. Radiographical evaluation at 6 weeks, 3, and 12 months after surgery and yearly thereafter. Return to surf rates using a specific questionnaire. Complications and failures during follow-up.



RESULTS: All clinical scores improved significantly after HRA. Eight of 37 (22%) patients stopped surfing after their HRA. More than 80% of patients commenced surfing within the first 6 months after surgery. During surfing, 21 patients (72%) were completely pain free.



CONCLUSION: No literature exists regarding the return to a high-impact sport as surfing after HRA. Most of our patients (71%) were able to return at least to their preoperative level of surfing after surgery. No complications related to this sport activity were observed during short-term follow-up. We believe that surfing is compatible with HRA, but long-term studies are necessary to assess the influence of this extreme sport on loosening and revision rates.

Language: en