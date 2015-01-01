Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, is a major cause of disability. Vestibular and visual dysfunction following concussion is common and can negatively affect patients' well-being and prolong recovery. Etiologies of visual and vestibular symptoms are numerous, including ocular, neuro-ophthalmic, otologic, and neuro-vestibular conditions. Some etiologies are benign and may be treatable, while others are potentially vision or life-threatening, making a focused history and examination essential. This review offers an approach to the evaluation and treatment of the most common neuro-visual and vestibular impairments that may result from concussion. RECENT FINDINGS: Treatment of concussion including exercise, computerized programs, transcranial magnetic stimulation, gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and nanoparticles has shown promise. Many novel therapies are in the pipework for visual and vestibular recovery after concussion; however, the treatment mainstay remains therapy and evaluation for co-existing diseases.

Language: en